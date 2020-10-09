Nacogdoches County students show livestock during drastically different Piney Woods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students from across Nacogdoches County wrapped up a week of showing their livestock at a drastically different Piney Woods Fair.
A smaller, calmer livestock show was found at the 40th Piney Woods Fair. Animal divisions were held on separate days and participants immediately left the fairgrounds upon conclusion. Not normal to years past, but not too much is normal about 2020.
“I get three wrist bands so I can only have me and my two parents,” said Central Heights senior exhibitor Jacey Tillis.
“And my sister helps also, but luckily, she was ring girl, so she was able to get in here also. She’s a big help.”
Masks and social distancing were among the other rules. It convinced public leaders to give permission to proceed with a show that had no degree of certainty.
“We had about 200 last year,” said ag event president Arnie Kelley. “This year we had 150 and that was understandable not knowing in June when we signed everybody up whether there would be a show in October or not.”
Parent Rusty Garner of Douglass decided to take the leap of faith.
“Anything is better than nothing. We didn’t even have a fair this year, which I know is entertainment, but a lot of people have a little bit more than that in it with just labor and physical money.”
There’s a commitment from parents, exhibitors, and tomorrow night from buyers beckoned to the premium sale.
“We feel like we’ve collected a good amount of money to help these kids sell their animals, so we think we are on the positive side of that,” said Kelley.
The premium sale is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Exposition Center. The public will be allowed in but will be required to sit in the stands, wear a face covering, and use social distancing. The buyers will follow the same rules in arena seating.
One ag teacher said flexibility is the word of the year.
“I never worked with him with a mask so he’s not going to like this,” said Tillis about her goat, Woodrow.
As if on cue, Woodrow shook his head back and forth as if to show he’s not denying his owner’s hunch.
