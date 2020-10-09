Season over for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will be with out starter Tyron Smith the remainder of the 2020 season after the team announced Friday that Smith would be undergoing neck surgery.
Smith played this past week against Cleveland but had missed the previous two games with neck issues.
“I’ve been told it’s a correctable surgery,” Head coach Mike McCarthy said. “If he doesn’t have this surgery, he’ll just continue to deal with this in the manner of how this season has gone. I mean, this is something that needs to be done.”
Smith was very reliable in his first five season but the seven-time pro bowler has dealt with multiple injuries the last three seasons.
