Some areas have good chance for rain tonight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It will really depend on where your game is being held, whether or not you have a chance for rain.
Western and Northern Counties, the chances are near ZERO for any rain. Over the Southern and Eastern Counties, the chances increase...especially if your game is happening over the SE sections of East Texas...that is where the best rain chances and the gustier winds are expected.
Many of these games have been postponed due to Hurricane Delta. If your games are in the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville area and points north and west, rain chances are very, very low. If you are south and east, the chances increase. A few wind gusts may be an issue over the Eastern and Southern locals, but most should be okay.
