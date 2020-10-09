WEBXTRA: Wreath laying ceremony held at Shelby County veterans memorial

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas was at the historic 1885 Shelby County Courthouse in downtown Center Friday morning.
That’s where VFW Post 8904 laid a wreath honoring and remembering the service and sacrifice of Americans who were in Operation Enduring Freedom and the global war on terror, which started 19 years ago this week.
Coming up tonight, we’ll have more on this story and the ceremony as they also honored and remembered two service members with Shelby County ties who lost their lives in Operation Enduring Freedom.
