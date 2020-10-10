Allen ISD cancels Oct. 16 football game against Tyler Legacy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Allen ISD’s leadership has decided to cancel the school district’s upcoming game against Tyler Legacy, which was scheduled for Oct. 16.
A letter about the cancelation was posted on the Allen ISD Facebook page on Saturday.
“Allen ISD has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming home varsity game against Tyler Legacy on Oct. 16,” the letter stated. “Following the cancellation of last night’s football game, additional lab-confirmed positive tests of COVID19 were reported last night and this morning. After consulting with the AISD athletic department and our health coordinator, Allen ISD believes this decision is in the best interest of both Allen’s and Tyler Legacy’s players and staff.”
The game was scheduled to be Allen ISD’s Homecoming game, the letter stated. All of the Homecoming-related events like the crowning of the king and queen and the planned drive-in movie will be moved to a later date, the letter stated.
“While the cancellation of the game is unfortunate, AISD wants to emphasize that this is no fault of our students or coaches,” the letter stated. “AISD students and staff across the district have done an excellent job of following health and safety guidelines.”
The letter went on to say that Allen ISD’s administrators are looking forward to having the football team, cheerleaders, and other student groups take part in the next home football game on Oct. 30 against McKinney Boyd.
KLTV has reached out to Tyler ISD for comment on the cancellation.
