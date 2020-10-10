East Texas organization adjusts to COVID-19 by shifting focus to virtual counseling

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an East Texas organization is shifting the way it helps people overcome substance abuse and mental health issues.
As East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner reports, assistance is still needed and virtual counseling has helped.
Before COVID-19, Hughes Center Counseling would meet their clients in an office setting in-person. Brent Tanksley, the program director, said services have changed since the pandemic started.
“What you find, particularly with people with substance abuse disorder or mental health conditions, is that when tragedy or chaos occurs, that is a prime time for them to have difficulty coping with that,” Tanksley said.
Tanskley said virtual counseling is beneficial because it continues the service for clients in need and increases their chances of recovery. He said being in their own environment seems to help them build rapport quicker with the counselor.
“I have more communication with my clients now than I ever have before. The cool thing about what we do virtually is I see them over the computer, they are in their home, Tanksley said. “I see the chaos or the good things going on behind them. I get almost literally a little window into their world. I have never had that before.”
Tanksley said there have been multiple appointment sessions going on where that is just their normal routine.
“And I’m like, ‘Hang on. Time out. What’s this? Let’s talk about this for a minute,” Tanksley said.
Building rapport used to take about six to eight weeks, yet, now, he sees it in about three to four weeks, Tanksley said.
Tanksley said, “Since it is in the comfort of their home, it allows them to remain comfortable at a level that they have never been before. Can you imagine having therapy from your couch?”
Tanksley said attendance has increased since the Hughes Center started doing virtual counseling.
