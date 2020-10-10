MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Augus Theatre in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Behind the Pine Curtain lies the city of San Augustine which contains the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.
The Augus Theatre was built in the 1920s with the original intent to house three businesses. But it’s most well-known for the Theatre.
“Now where did the name come from? San Augustine.”
The theatre was operated by the Wade family, one Julia Wade married into. She sat down with us to reminisce.
“People loved to come because it was air-conditioned, and they didn’t have television," Wade said.
The Wades operated the theatre until the late 1960s after air-conditioning and TV became commonplace at home.
“It was a major gathering for San Augustine. And we don’t have that anymore," Wade said.
But the memories live on. Some are good, and there are some the family regrets.
“During segregation, the upstairs was cheaper, so it was almost totally segregated, and there was a different window to order, and there was no bathroom. We’re very ashamed of that," Wade said.
The building was later donated to the historical society. A renovation in the 1990s kept a reflection of the building from the 1920s. The building received the state historic marker designation in 1998.
The Augus Theatre is located in downtown San Augustine at 110 East Columbia Street.
