Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding child sex assault suspect

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is searching for Deante Johnson Minniefield, 21. He was last known to live in the Corrigan area of the county, according to a Facebook post.
PCSO detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Minniefield for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Deante Minniefield please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810 or you may report his whereabouts to p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with any information about Minniefield’s alleged crimes is urged to contact Lt. Craig Finegan at (936) 329-9028.
