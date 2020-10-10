Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Wanted child sex assault suspect now in custody

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact is now in custody.
A post on the PCSO Facebook page asked for the public’s help in finding in Deante Johnson Minniefield, 21. He was last known to live in the Corrigan area of the county, according to a Facebook post.
PCSO detectives obtained arrest warrants for Minniefield for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact.
