Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Tropical Storm Delta is continuing to move farther and farther to our northeast. As of this morning we have a few lingering clouds, but skies will clear throughout the day. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm, making it into the mid 80s. Breezy winds are expected with gusts close to 15 mph. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will unseasonably warm with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and lots of sunshine is expected. Thankfully, a cold front will pass through on Monday morning and will cool our area down through midweek. On Thursday we will start to see the effects of another cold front, but this one will bring a significant cool off. By Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.