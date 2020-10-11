Angelina County Elections Administration spends weekend preparing for early voting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With two days left before early voting begins in Texas election offices are busy getting paperwork finalized and locations set up.
“We have a full crew. We have three ladies at the office right now working on all the paperwork, all the signs that have to be posted at all the polling locations,” said Elizabeth Hawkins, the Angelina County Elections Administrator. “I have a team of four in here helping me, getting this all set up and put together. Then everybody will come together and we’ll post signs and get everything ready.”
Hawkins said the weeks leading up to the election have been filled with behind the scenes paperwork and programming machines. The Elections Administration crew spent the weekend transforming the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Building into a socially distant and sanitized space for voters to enter.
“When you get to the weekend of, it’s crunch time and we’ve gotta get these machines set up, make sure everything is spaced out right. The electrical is right and everything is good to go,” Hawkins said.
When they enter the gymnasium, they will stay to their left and go to an open check-in station to get their activation card. Once they’ve done that they’ll wait for an usher to guide them. Hawkins reminds voters to be patient.
“Then they’ll walk on that side to their machine, when they’re done voting they’ll exit and insert their ballot into the DS-200 and exit out the exit door,” she said.
They have had to change locations from previous elections to allow for enough space for social distancing.
“Especially with the presidential election because we get a lot of voters that come through. I think that we’re going to get about 15 to 16 thousand people that come through, just at this location alone,” Hawkins said.
Back in July Governor Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the Presidential election by six days because of COVID-19.
“They’re trying to not make Election Day so crowded,” Hawkins said. “So come early vote. We have four polling locations, just this polling location alone, we’re open every single day.”
For information on polling times and locations you can visit https://www.angelinacounty.net/elections/
