Dallas Cowboys QB suffers frightening leg injury in game against NY Giants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a serious leg injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Adam Schefter, an analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Prescott’s right foot turned sideways after a hit by a New York defensive player.
After Prescott went down with the injury, he was in tears as he was carted off the field.
East Texas News does not know the extent of Prescott’s injuries or how long he is expected to be out.
When Prescott’s injury occurred, the 1-3 Cowboys were up 31-23, and backup quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in to lead the team.
Prescott’s injury prompted an outpouring of support on Twitter.
