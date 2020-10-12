District title implications at stake in Game of the Week between Carthage, Jasper

State-ranked No. 4 Jasper will host state-ranked No.1 Carthage on Friday in the Red Zone Game of the Week for Week Eight. Jasper is 5-0 while Carthage is 4-0 on the season. Both teams are entering the game with impressive wins. Carthage handled Center 56-14 while Jasper pulled away from Rusk in the second half, winning 42-21.