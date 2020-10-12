District title implications at stake in Game of the Week between Carthage, Jasper

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The District 10-4A DII championship will not be decided on Friday night, but the winner of the Carthage and Jasper game will be in the driver’s seat.
State-ranked No. 4 Jasper will host state-ranked No.1 Carthage on Friday in the Red Zone Game of the Week for Week Eight. Jasper is 5-0 while Carthage is 4-0 on the season. Both teams are entering the game with impressive wins. Carthage handled Center 56-14 while Jasper pulled away from Rusk in the second half, winning 42-21.
These two storied programs in East Texas have only played 20 times with Carthage holding a 10-7-3 lead. Carthage won the last meeting between the two in 2013, beating the Bulldogs 41-26. Jasper’s last win was a 17-0 shutout in 1969.
