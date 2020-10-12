Doctors urge women to continue breast cancer screenings

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the American Cancer Society, it is one of the most common cancers among women. Doctors say 1 in 8 women are expected to get breast cancer at some point in their lives.
COVID-19 paused elective procedures, including screenings for diseases like breast cancer. Many healthcare facilities are starting to offer those screenings again, but doctors worry many are not coming back for their screenings.
Back in 2014, Hemphill resident, Lana Procella noticed a lump under her left arm. After a mammogram and an ultrasound, a dead lymph node was found. She asked to have it removed and tested.
“During my follow up he told me that it was malignant,” she said. “I remember walking out and being in shock.”
She was diagnosed with breast cancer. At 39 years old, she had eight rounds of chemotherapy, infused with medications based on her type of cancer and surgery to remove other lymph nodes.
“I am very proactive, and I would tell anybody this is something you don’t want to put off,” Procella said.
But according to a May study by the Epic Health Research Network, screenings for cervical, colon, and breast cancer fell by at least 86% because of fears with the COVID-19 pandemic and elective procedures, like screenings, put on hold to combat the virus.
“But now that we have had about 6 months under our belts as physicians across the nation to figure out the best ways to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19, we are back on track running full steam ahead,” Dr. Melinda Coker said.
Dr. Coker is a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging in the Christus Health System in Tyler. She says they are encouraging women to continue with their screenings as they have taken measures to ensure safety.
“We have patients wearing masks when they come in,” she said. “We have sanitation stations throughout the hospital. We try to limit the number of patients who are in a waiting room. We encourage social distancing. And we have taken extra precautions of sanitizing the machines in the rooms in between patients.”
Procella, who’s been cancer-free for five years now, says her faith, support system, being proactive, and treatment made the difference.
“I know people are scared because of COVID, but it is definitely worth to get your screenings done,” Procella said.
Doctors say early detection is key. They say prevention screenings lower your risk and that breast self-exams are important. If you notice symptoms such as lumps, pain, or changes in size, report them to your doctor.
