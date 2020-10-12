First Alert: A parade of cold fronts will bring back a taste of fall

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A dip in the jet stream means the return of cold fronts, which means cooler mornings will be back in play this week across the Piney Woods.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50′s.
Tuesday will be filled with lots of blue sky and widespread sunshine with highs in the lower 80′s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 mph.
We will start off with another chilly morning on Wednesday before southerly winds quickly ensue, leading to a fast warm-up by Wednesday afternoon as daytime highs return to the middle-and-upper 80′s.
A second and much stronger cold front will then invade the Piney Woods as we get into late in the day on Thursday. Due to it coming in on Thursday evening, it will be another warm day with higher humidity levels. This second front will bring us some cloud cover late Thursday to go along with a slim, 20% chance of rain.
Behind this second frontal passage, it will feel noticeably cooler by Friday as a cool, northerly breeze will keep daytime highs only reaching the lower 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
The cooler temperatures, drier air, and lower humidity will make for a great weather weekend in East Texas before more clouds and another possible cold front look to arrive early next week, or about a week from now.
