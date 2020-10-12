Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo canceled, first time since 1943

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since World War II, the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled, officials say out of concern for high spread of COVID-19.
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s executive committee made the decision this week. On Friday, president Brad Barnes announced the cancellation in a video.
The organization states: “numerous infectious disease and public health professionals indicate the Stock Show – with more than 1.2 million guests, exhibitors and competitors converging on the Will Rogers complex – would rank as a “very high risk” for further spread of COVID-19 and potentially impact populations and healthcare systems in Fort Worth and beyond the North Texas area."
Barnes says this is the first time the event has been cancelled since 1943.
“Then as now, the Stock Show was canceled to overcome an enemy common to all Americans,” Barnes says. “The chances to harbor and spread coronavirus well beyond the north Texas region, especially in the midst of flu season, is too great a risk to take for the public good. Short term gain is no substitute for the long term well-being of our many loyal exhibitors, guests and the community at large.”
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in January and February of this year, set a new daily attendance record for the event’s 120 year history, when 163,200 people attended the event. In 2019′s show; 1,248,500 people showed up through the event’s two-week span.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.