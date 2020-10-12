Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas!! A cold front is currently pushing south through the area and will bring a decent cool down by this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy for the first half of the day before our cloud cover starts to clear out later in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy first from the south before turning from the north as the front moves through. A brief sprinkle will be possible at times in isolated spots today, but scattered rain is not likely. Skies remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s for morning lows on Tuesday before warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon. More sunshine for Wednesday as temps try to rebound back up into the middle 80s before a second, more potent cold front moves in on Thursday, potentially bringing a few showers with it as it moves through. Most of East Texas will likely remain dry, but a few isolated showers could develop along and ahead of the front late Thursday and very early Friday. This front will also bring quite a significant cool down to East Texas for the second half of the week as morning lows look to range mainly in the middle to upper 40s for Friday and Saturday and lower 50s for Sunday. Afternoons will be pleasant over the weekend as well with plenty of sunshine and lower 70s for afternoon highs. A third cold front will try to dip south into East Texas on Sunday afternoon but at this time does not appear very strong, and looks to just keep us in the lower to middle 70s for the start of the next work week.