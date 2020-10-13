Almost a month after disappearance, search continues for Wells infant

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - A five-week-old baby has been missing since September 18th. Now almost four weeks later, the search continues for baby Armaidre Argumon.
According to Wells police, there are still no leads in this investigation.
Wells police officer Steve Cooper says there are not any planned searches at this time.
We contacted the Cherokee county Sheriff’s Office, but they did not get back to us in time for a comment.
Family members are asking that the community stay vigilant in the search for baby Argumon.
