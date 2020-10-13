Ballot issue omits Huntington school board and bond information

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD superintendent David Flowers said there has been some issues with ballots in Huntington regarding the school board and bond information.
Flowers said some of the ballots do not have the school board or bond information on them.
He said if you vote today, ask for a provisional ballot with the school measures on them.
Flowers said he has contacted the Election Administrator for Angelina County and she is researching the problem.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.