Deep East Texas linemen assist power restoration efforts in hard-hit Louisiana

Beauregard Parish, Louisiana (KTRE) - Deep East Texas felt the wrath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but our neighbors to the east in Louisiana took on much more damage and destruction.
The Beauregard Parish Electric Cooperative, which serves seven parishes, says as of Tuesday, out of the nearly 43,000 customers, less than half have power. But crews from across the country and right here in Deep East Texas are helping to change that.
“I knew it was bad, and I heard stories from other guys who came before me down here,” Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative 2nd Class Lineman Lance Drake said, “but to actually see it, it’s something else.”
“There is a lot of destruction down here right now, even from the last storm,” Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative 1st Class Lineman and Substation Tech Marlon Ford said. “There’s trees down everywhere, and a lot of houses damaged from Hurricane Laura. They hardly got things up from it, and then, this one comes through. There are some places where I don’t know how houses are standing.”
Lance Drake and Marlon Ford are two of eight linemen from the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, who traveled to Beauregard Parish Sunday to help restore power.
“Where we’re at right now, we’re actually picking up some lines,” Drake described. A big pine tree fell, and of course, a line is down. We got guys picking it up right now. We have our ground chained up. We’re isolated, staying safe."
Director of Communications & Member Services for Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Brittney Ford said after restoring power to Deep East Texas after Hurricane Delta Saturday, the linemen went straight to Louisiana to help.
“We had lots of co-op come help us recover from Hurricane Laura, so it was our turn help somebody else out,” Ford said.
Danielle Tilley, Communications Specialist at Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc., says there have been three times in the Co-op’s history where all 43,000 customers lost power. Hurricane Rita in 2005 and Hurricanes Laura and Delta this year. She says they appreciate the help they are receiving.
“To go out in these elements and do this manual hard labor,” she explained. “On top of the fact they are leaving their families and their homes behind to come here and help us out. We really couldn’t do it without them.” (Tilley)
Ford says their help is just part of the job.
“It feels good especially when you run into somebody who appreciates what you’re doing for them,” he said. “Everyone has been real nice and thanking us for being here.”
Officials with the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative say they expect their linemen to come home in about two weeks when it is estimated all the nearly 43,000 customers with Beauregard Electric will have their power restored.
