First Alert: A Wednesday warm-up before a stronger cold front arrives late Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be another chilly night under the stars as overnight lows drop down into the lower 50′s.
We will start off with another chilly morning on Wednesday before southerly winds quickly ensue, leading to a fast warm-up by Wednesday afternoon as daytime highs climb to the middle-and-upper 80′s.
As we progress through the day on Thursday, look for increasing clouds and a 30% chance of spotty, light showers to accompany our next cold front that is slated to arrive early Thursday evening.
There will be slim rain chance with the cold fronts arrival, but overall rainfall amounts will average a tenth-of-an-inch or less.
Behind this second frontal passage, it will feel noticeably cooler by Friday as a cool, northerly breeze will keep daytime highs only reaching the upper 60′s to near 70-degrees. There will certainly be a chill in the air on Friday behind this stronger push of cooler air coming down the plains.
By the time we wake-up Saturday morning, morning lows will be in the upper 40′s across much of Deep East Texas.
The cooler temperatures, drier air, and lower humidity will make for a great weather weekend in East Texas as sunny skies on Saturday will give way to more clouds and another possible cold front look to arrive late in the day on Sunday. This Sunday front will bring us a 20% chance of isolated showers should it make its way all the way through East Texas.
