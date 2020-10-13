Jasper jumps in Red Zone Top 10 week of Carthage showdown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1.Carthage (4-0, 1-0) Last Week: 1 – The Bulldogs played their third straight state-ranked opponent and won easily over Center in their first home game of the season. The lead in District 10-4A DII will be on the line this week when they travel to Jasper to take on the No.4 Bulldogs.
2. Mount Vernon – (6-0, 2-0) Last Week: 2 – Mount Vernon had a scare with the loss column this past week, beating Mineola 23-20. This week the Tigers will travel to Bonham.
3. Joaquin – (6-0, 1-0) Last Week: 3 – There was nothing flashy about the Rams this past week. They just ran the ball and controlled the clock against San Augustine in the 36-28 victory. Their lead was 18 before the Wolves made a late comeback but it as too late. Joaquin will match up with West Hardin this week.
4. Jasper (6-0, 0-0) Last Week 6 – Rusk gave Jasper all they had last week, keeping the game tied 14-14 after the first half. The Bulldogs made adjustments and rolled late in the game to a 42-21 victory. Now they will play Carthage. A team they have not beat since 1969.
5. Gilmer – (5-1,0-0) Last Week 4 – The Buckeyes came off of the bye week with an impressive 59-13 win over Spring Hill. This week they will take on winless Pittsburg.
6. Daingerfield – (5-1, 1-0) Last Week: 5 – The Tigers pitched a 57-0 shutout against Prairiland. It was the most lopsided win for the Tigers this year. Now they will travel to Redwater.
7. Timpson – (7-0, 1-0) Last Week 9 – The Timpson Bears continue to win and last week added another victory in the record book of the battle of the Attoyac with a 34-6 win over Garrison. This week they have a chance to beat San Augustine and move to 8-0.
8. Longview (2-1, 0-0) Last Week: 10 – The Lobos had another solid week with a 37-14 in over Tyler Legacy. It was a short turnaround with the Lobos set to play Beaumont Westbrook in Lufkin on Thursday night. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Lobos beat the Bruins in the 6A DII State Championship in 2018.
9. Malakoff (4-2,2-0) Last Week: NR – The Tigers had a solid 35-0 Thursday night win over Groesbeck to move to 2-0 in district play. Tiger fans may have felt disrespected on the list with their team being left off, but the season is starting to sort itself out. This week the team has a chance to beat Kemp, the only other team in 8-3A DI with an undefeated district record.
10. Tyler Legacy (2-1, 0-0) Last Week: 7 – The Red Raiders will have to get over their loss quickly against Longview. This week they have a unique opportunity when they host Pulaski Academy out of Little Rock. The team is known around the nation for not punting on fourth down and always kicking onside kicks. It has worked out for the program as they have won eight state titles in Arkansas.
Teams to watch: Lindale, San Augustine, Hawkins, Center, Whitehouse
