Lufkin wreck injures 4

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital including two who were flown out-of-town following a major crash in Lufkin Tuesday morning.
According to Lufkin police, around 8:30 a.m., they responded to the crash at the intersection of North John Redditt Drive and North Raguet Street.
Police said a Hyundai Accent was attempting to cross the intersection from North Raguet Street onto State Highway 103 west when it collided head on with a Chevy Colorado attempting to turn left onto North Raguet Street from State Highway 103 west.
The driver of the Hyundai, Lauren Pepper, 25, and her passenger, Travis Lynch, 27, both of Lufkin, were trapped inside the vehicle. Lufkin Fire paramedics freed them from the wreckage using hydraulic tools.
Pepper was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. She is being flown to UT Health – Tyler for further treatment. Lynch was flown from the scene to an out of town hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the driver of the Chevy, Gordon Barnsley, 71, and his passenger, Karen Barnsley, 74, both of Huntington, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. They were conscious and alert following the crash.
Police said they have been unable to determine which vehicle ran the red light. Pepper said she had a green light and Barnsley said he had a green, protected arrow. The incident remains under investigation.
