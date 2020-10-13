Mike McCarthy talks Dak Prescott’s progress following surgery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cowboys medical staff say Dak Prescott’s ankle surgery went very well, and the timeline for his return is four to six months.
Coach Mike McCarthy says he’s spent time with the quarterback and wants his return to be cautious.
“I’m not the medical expert that put that timeline in place but I think as you know and I have found it in my short time here that he’s going to challenge any timeline so my focus is more on Dak and making sure he gets the mental and emotional support, because he’s such a great teammate and he’s always always reaching out and doing so much for others," McCarthy said.
