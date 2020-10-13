Polk County grand jury indicts man in connection with fatal Corrigan shooting

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Corrigan man in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on July 22.
When the Polk County grand jury met last month, its members indicted Wesley Lavoy Wooten, 25 on three felony charges – murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery.
Wooten is still being held in the Polk County Jail. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $350,000.
According to DPS, on July 22, the Texas Rangers were requested by the Corrigan Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ben Franklin.
The preliminary investigation indicates that during a domestic dispute at the residence, 25-year-old Wesley Lavoy Wooten from Corrigan allegedly fired a handgun at Clarence Colquitt, also from Corrigan.
DPS said Colquitt was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.
Wooten was arrested for murder, a first-degree felony, and transported to the Polk County Jail.
