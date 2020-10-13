Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon and temperatures will warm to the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s. Tomorrow, be prepared for mostly sunny skies and mid 80s. A cold front will pass through our area tomorrow, and it will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and a few showers Thursday night. Friday is looking to be our coolest day out of the next seven with highs only making it into the upper 60s. The weekend will start off sunny and cool but by Sunday afternoon cloud cover and a few showers will move in as yet another cold front passes. By Monday afternoon the skies will start to clear but temperatures will still be cool, in the low 70s.