Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and mild

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Much cooler this morning as temperatures drop into the 50s with light northeasterly winds. Those light winds stick around all day with fair skies and temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 70s and a few lower 80s. South winds pick up tomorrow and help warm temperatures back into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Another cold front is on the way Thursday. Clouds will increase and there will be a chance for a few showers along the front, especially in Deep East Texas Thursday afternoon and early evening. This front will really cool things down. As skies clear out overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Breezy at times Friday with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and breezy for the weekend with temperatures back in the 70s. Another cold front approaches the area early next week.