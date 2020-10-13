Voters in Nacogdoches eager to cast their ballots on first day of early voting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - High voter participation, requests for more ballots, and Americans eager to cast their vote all happened today at voting locations across East Texas.
By 5 p.m. when the doors closed for first day of early voting about 2500 ballots were cast, reports election administrator Todd Stallings.
A steady voter turnout was found throughout the day at the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, just one of seven early voting locations.
“I got here a little before eight this morning and it was already backed up. Been busy all day,” described election official Dewayne Pinkston.
For the voters' convenience all branch locations are open to any voter.
“Our places are in Cushing, Woden, Chireno, and Garrison,” listed Stallings. “And here within the city of Nac is Sacred Heart Catholic Church, SFA Student Center and here at the courthouse annex.”
Shortly after noon ballot supplies were running short at some locations.
“Just received a call from our voting branch at SFA and they are in very urgent need of extra ballots,” shared voter registrar Lane Boulware. “They are running out. And Chireno called and we have already taken their extra supply of ballots.”
They are ballots for the ones who have their minds made up, but remain unsure of the outcome.
“It will be very interesting which way it goes. It’s going to be night and day,” said voter Steve Whitbeck.
Laura Simpson wants her vote to put an end to a divided nation.
“Not have this anger toward each other because we all have the right for our opinion.”
Thousands of voters are confident enough about their decision to cast their vote on this first day of early voting.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30. For a complete look at polling locations in Nacogdoches County and the times they’ll be open go to co.nacogdoches.tx.us/election information
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.