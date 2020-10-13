Webxtra: Getting to know Legacy’s opponent: Pulaski Academy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Head Coach Joe Willis wants his team tested before district play.
Willis has a philosophy of only playing teams that can contend for state titles. This week his team was set to play state power Allen out of the metroplex but COVID-19 has shut down the Eagles program.
Through a series of phone calls, Willis was able to set up a matchup with Pulaski Academy out of Little Rock, Arkansas. Pulaski also lost an opponent this week due to COVID-19. The private school is just one of a handful of private schools that play football in Arkansas. They compete for state titles with public schools and coach Kevin Kelly has turned the program into a success. They have eight state titles since he joined the school.
Every coach has a unique style of play. Pulaski will never kickoff. They only do onside kicks. They will also never punt and after stopping a team on defense they will not field a punt. Coach Kelly admits it does not always work out and they could be burned in a game but it has shown successful over the course of a season.
In the video at the top of the story, Caleb Beames talks with Coach Kelly about his program ahead of the matchup.
Kickoff from Rose Stadium Friday night between the two schools is set for 6 pm.
