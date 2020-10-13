WEBXTRA: Lufkin polling place sees long lines on first day of early voting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early voting is underway across Texas. On Tuesday, KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped in Lufkin where many community members came out to cast their vote at the Parks and Recreation facility polling location.
The line was wrapped around the building. Many people say although they have been standing in line for more than an hour, it is worth the wait.
“We have been anxiously awaiting early voting to start, because we feel like it is our obligation as United States citizens to stand up for what we believe and try to elect the people that believe the way that we do,” said Angelina County resident Linda Stout.
Some voters say that it is important for their voices to be heard in this year’s election.
“Back in the day us women did not have the right to vote. Now, everybody has that right. So, it is very important if you want to see change, then you need to come out. Do not let anything stop you from coming out and voting,” Paula Stubblefield said.
The polling location at the Parks and Recreation facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
