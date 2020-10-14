Apple-stuffed baked acorn squash by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I love using acorn squash and butternut squash for side dishes like this. They’re pretty to look at and they taste wonderful.
Apple-stuffed baked acorn squash
Ingredients
- 2 acorn squash
- 2 cups peeled and chopped apples
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Split two acorn squash in half, lengthwise, and remove the seeds and stringy filaments with a spoon. Place the squash in a baking dish and set aside.
- To make the apple filling, peel and chop the apples (I used two large apples). Then melt the butter in a skillet and saute the onions for 3 to 4 minutes over medium heat.
- Add the apples, brown sugar, Balsamic vinegar, dried thyme leaves and salt and continue to saute for a couple of minutes more. Remove the mixture from the heat.
