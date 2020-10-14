First Alert: Increasing clouds, rain chances with our next cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today will be our last sun-filled, low humidity day for a few days as changes are coming, courtesy of our next cold front that is slated to push through East Texas tomorrow evening.
With the return of a southerly breeze, it will not be as chilly tonight with lows dropping into the lower 60′s under partly cloudy skies.
As we progress through the day on Thursday, look for increasing clouds and a 20% chance of spotty, light showers before the rain chances jumps up to 60% on Thursday night.
Since the front will not arrive until near sundown, it will be a warm and humid Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with highs still making it into the middle 80′s.
Behind this frontal passage, we will start off Friday with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of lingering showers through the mid-morning hours before the cool, northerly winds scour out the moisture as dry air filters in throughout the day. We will see some sunshine by Friday afternoon, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs struggling to get out of the 60′s.
By the time we wake-up Saturday morning, morning lows will be in the upper 40′s across much of Deep East Texas.
The cooler temperatures, drier air, and lower humidity will make for a great weather weekend in East Texas. Saturday will start off chilly before plentiful sunshine warms us up into the middle 70′s, which will make for a very pleasant day to spend time outdoors. Sunday will be a mild day with a few more clouds returning during the day, but at this time, it appears we will be in store for a rain-free, dry weekend.
The cold front that was slated to arrive early next week is not looking so promising as it may not have the punch to make it all the way down through East Texas, which means we will stay warm and humid with lows in the 60′s and highs in the 80′s.
In addition to the warmer weather trend, we will also see more clouds and some low-end, 30% chance for rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
