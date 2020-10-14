Governor appoints Lufkin woman as advocate for elderly, disabled

Becky Ames of Beaumont is owner of River City Consultants, Inc. and a consultant with GMJ, Inc. She is currently serving her seventh term as Mayor of Beaumont. Ames sits on the Transportation and Communication and the Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment & Sports Committees for the United States Conference of Mayors. Additionally, she is a member of numerous organizations including the Advisory Board of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, Junior League of Beaumont, Rotary Club of Beaumont, and the Board of Lamar University Friends of the Arts. Ames attended Texas A&M University.