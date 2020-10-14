Several break-ins, burglaries, thefts reported in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Officials in Sabine County are warning residents to be on the lookout after several reported break-ins, burglaries, and thefts in the northeast part of the County.
The Shamrock Shores Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that these instances have been reported in the Holly Park and FM 276 areas.
This includes several vehicles stolen, a theft of a Thor Wave 2006 28 foot bunkhouse bumper pull RV trailer in the Placation Area, and storage building break-ins.
