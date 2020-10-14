SFA head football coach Colby Carthel tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head football coach Colby Carthel has tested positive for COVID-19.
Carthel made the announcement on his Twitter page Wednesday.
The tweet said as part of their COVID-19 testing process, he received a positive test on Tuesday during their most recent round of testing.
The tweet said he began the quarantine process immediately to limit exposure to others.
“While I am physically distant from the team, I remain involved in our planning and preparation for this weekend’s game against Angelo State," Carthel said in the tweet.
The tweet said Carthel’s father, Don Carthel, will serve as interim head coach during the game Saturday.
