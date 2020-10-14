WEBXTRA: East Texas organization receives funding to provide assistance with rent payments

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Greater East Texas Community Action Program in Nacogdoches recently received funding to help offer short-term renters assistance to those who qualify.
Executive Director Karen Swenson says the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many individuals and they are here to help provide financial stability.
In a press release it states, “those with a reduction or loss of income rent assistance could be available up to 3 months.”
They are also utilizing funding from the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program to help those trying to improve their circumstances and offers six months or more of assistance.
The Greater East Texas Community Action Program’s service area includes Longview, Tyler, Lufkin and Livingston.
Click here to apply or learn more about the program. You can also call 936-585-7220 or 800-621-5746
