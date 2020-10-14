WEBXTRA: Internet protection for East Texas students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The TEA is alerting school districts of new guidelines released by the FCC concerning the Children’s Internet Protection Act policy. School boards must adopt a software program that successfully protects youngsters when using computer devices. This has been in place, but more stringent measures are enforced since the onset of COVID-19 and so many youngsters practicing virtual learning.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum speaks with Nacogdoches ISD technology director Keirsten Morris and network specialist Stan Riley about the measures the district uses to better assure students are going to appropriate sites.
