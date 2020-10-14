WEBXTRA: Tickets on sale for Lufkin Panthers' home opener against Magnolia

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning to the general public for Lufkin’s home opener against Magnolia on Oct.16.
As of 8 a.m., there were about 3,000 tickets available. Tickets were first sold to families of students in groups participating in the game. An allotment was also sent to Magnolia.
No reserved seating is being sold this year. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets. Tickets can be bought in person on Wednesday only at the District Education Center on north First Street. Ticket sales on Wednesday close at 4 p.m.
On Thursday tickets will be sold only at the high school to students and teachers.
On Friday tickets will be sold on the district website or at the gate before the game. Presale tickets are $5 while tickets bought at the gate will be $8.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.