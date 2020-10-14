Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies this afternoon will be clear and sunny, with winds a bit gusty from the south. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, in the upper 80s. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, a cold front will pass through our area and it will bring us gusty winds, and a few showers in the afternoon. Wet weather will continue overnight Thursday into the morning hours on Friday. By Friday afternoon skies will clear out and the sunshine will help temperatures warm into the mid 60s. The weekend is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine expected between the two days and temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front will pass through between Monday and Tuesday forcing temperatures back into the 60s and brining around a few showers.