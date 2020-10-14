Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny, warm and breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and south winds will begin to pick up into the afternoon. That means warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to even upper 80s. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s and cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow, becoming mostly cloudy. The cold front begins to push into East Texas tomorrow afternoon. Expect a few showers along the front and temperatures to reach the lower 80s just ahead of the front. Once the front moves through the area, north winds will be blustery at times with falling temperatures. Expect overnight lows to drop into the 40s by Friday morning. There is a slight chance for a few lingering showers into early Friday, but skies should begin to clear by Friday afternoon. It will be breezy at times Friday, especially early in the day and temperatures will only reach the mid 60s by afternoon. Partly cloudy and slightly warmer for the weekend with highs back in the 70s.