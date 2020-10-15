Angelina County Commissioners table a year and a half long road closure discussion

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners tabled, again, whether or not to close William Womack Road after lots of back and forth discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
A year and a half long discussion was brought back up this week about a closing off a public road in Zavalla. The resident that lives at the end of William Womack Road is experiencing a torn-up road to his property, and people coming in and hunting on the Forest Service land among other things.
“There’s a sign up there that says ‘Temporarily Closed,’” said Commissioner Bobby Cheshire. “For a reason. The stipulation says, for a reason, it can be closed for safety issues or for other reasons, and you have to state the reason that you’re closing it if you’re closing it,” Judge Don Lymbery responded.
Commissioner Bobby Cheshire says he wants to temporarily close the road to protect the family at the end of the road.
“Open the road, and I’ll open the gate and I’m going to close it, because I’m going to protect Mr. Gore’s rights as a citizen of this county to protect his property, protect his wife, protect his house, and everything that he’s got down there,” Cheshire said.
Judge Don Lymbery says, until they can make a deal with the Forest Service, the gate needs to remain open.
“Right now it’s up to the court to deal with the problem and I think we need to deal with it. And I think that road needs to be open, it is very clearly an open road,” Lymebry said.
County Attorney Cary Kirby weighed in, “It’s my opinion it’s a public road, it’s my opinion that Mr. Gore cannot legally put a gate on there.”
Judge Lymbery reminded the court that before closing the road off, they have to make a deal with the Forest Service.
“If we negotiate, if we change the status of the road with the Forest Service, that’s one thing. But in the meantime we’ve got an illegally closed road down in precinct four,” Lymbery said.
Commissioners have tabled the motion to close the road for thirty days so that Kirby can get with the Forest Service to work out a possible agreement.
