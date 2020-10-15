Angelina County judge weighs in on unit road system decisions

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On November 3, Angelina County voters will decide if the county changes the way it handles road maintenance.
Voters will be considering switching to a unit-road system. Doing so would mean commissioners would have to create a county road department and hire someone to manage it.
Under the current system, each commissioner is responsible for road maintenance in their precinct.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery says the unit-road system would make the county more efficient in dealing with repairs.
“The commissioners are all against it. Quite frankly, I really do not understand why because I think it could be a good thing for the county. It would reinvent our road system repair. I truly think it would be a big improvement on the county roads. I do not expect it to cost any more, but I do expect it to not be a big savings immediately. In the long road it will be a big savings,” said Lymbery.
If the unit road system is passed, Lymbery says his only concern is the $6 million dollar tax note Angelina County commissioners recently passed. Since that money is already allocated for road material over the next two and a half years, Lymbery says it could cripple the county from borrowing money in the next few years.
