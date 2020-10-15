First Alert: A cool breeze and fall temperatures return as we wrap up the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The breezy, and at times, gusty, north winds are ushering in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air back into East Texas in the wake of the cold front that has blown through East Texas.
We will see a few pockets of light rain showers pass through East Texas overnight, but the rain chance will only be at 40%, meaning many households will receive very little, if any, rainfall.
It should be noted that those of you that do receive rain will likely receive anywhere from a tenth to as much as a quarter-of-an-inch. The rainfall amounts will not be substantial, but considering how dry it has been, we will take anything we can get at this point.
Behind this frontal passage, we will start off Friday with cloudy skies and a 20% chance of lingering showers through the mid-morning hours before the cool, northerly winds erode the clouds and allow those chilly temperatures to funnel down through East Texas courtesy of some brisk, northerly winds during the day. The sunshine we do see Friday afternoon will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs struggling to get out of the 60′s.
Once the sun goes down for high school football this Friday night, it will be chilly out there with game time temperatures in the 50′s and falling throughout the evening.
By the time we wake-up Saturday morning, morning lows will be in the upper 40′s across much of Deep East Texas.
The cooler temperatures, drier air, and lower humidity will make for a great weather weekend in East Texas. Saturday will start off chilly before plentiful sunshine warms us up into the upper 70′s, which will make for a very pleasant day to spend time outdoors. Sunday will be a mild day with a few more clouds returning during the day, but at this time, it appears we will be in store for a rain-free, dry weekend.
We will be trending warmer than normal for much of next week. In addition to the added warmth and humidity, we will also see more clouds and some low-end, 30% chance for rain showers from Tuesday through Thursday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.