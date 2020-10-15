First Alert: Cooler air blows into East Texas this evening courtesy of a cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A stout, fall cold front will continue to advance through the Piney Woods this evening, scouring out the humidity and ushering in some drier, cooler air as a northerly breeze takes over.
We will see a few pockets of light rain showers pass through East Texas this evening and overnight, but the rain chance will only be at 40%, meaning many households will receive very little, if any, rainfall.
It should be noted that those of you that do receive rain will likely receive anywhere from a tenth to as much as a quarter-of-an-inch.
Behind this frontal passage, we will start off Friday with cloudy skies and a 20% chance of lingering showers through the mid-morning hours before the cool, northerly winds erode the clouds and allow those chilly temperatures to funnel down through East Texas courtesy of some brisk, northerly winds during the day. The sunshine we do see Friday afternoon will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs struggling to get out of the 60′s.
By the time we wake-up Saturday morning, morning lows will be in the upper 40′s across much of Deep East Texas.
The cooler temperatures, drier air, and lower humidity will make for a great weather weekend in East Texas. Saturday will start off chilly before plentiful sunshine warms us up into the upper 70′s, which will make for a very pleasant day to spend time outdoors. Sunday will be a mild day with a few more clouds returning during the day, but at this time, it appears we will be in store for a rain-free, dry weekend.
The cold front that was slated to arrive early next week is not looking so promising as computer models have backed off on bringing it this far south. Therefore, we will stay warm and humid with lows in the 60′s and highs in the 80′s throughout much of next week as we trend warmer than normal for late October.
In addition to the warmer weather, we will also see more clouds and some low-end, 30% chance for rain showers from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
