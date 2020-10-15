Lufkin looking to not fall to 0-2 in district play Friday against Magnolia

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are looking to win Friday night at home and not fall to 0-2 in district play.
Last week, the Panthers lost 37-20 on the road at Magnolia West. This week they take on a Magnolia team that beat previously ranked College Station 27-16.
“We need to improve stuff on both sides of the ball,” Coach Todd Quick said. "Offensively we are stopping our drives with bad plays. We are putting ourselves in long yardage situations. The same thing defensively. We are about to get off the field on third down and we make a stupid play or stupid decision and it continues the drive. "
Magnolia is a team the Lufkin historically has been better then but in the past few years the Bulldogs have played tough games with the Panthers.
“They have a great quarterback and running back,” Quick said. “You see it on film. They know how important their roles are.”
Kickoff from Abe Martin is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. It will be the first home game of the season for the Panthers.
“The band is going to be there,” Quick said. “The drill team is going to be there. The cheerleaders are going to be there. It is all going to be game like stuff. I didn’t realize that it was going to be that much of a change when you go on the road and you have fifty people there. It is going to be good but we have to take advantage of that.”
