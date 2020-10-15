Mayes, Red Devils on track for historic season finish

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Not much has gone right in 2020, except in Huntington.
The Red Devils are on pace to have their best finish in program history. Their 34-26 win over Coldspring last week tied the program’s best finish of three wins in a season. This week the Red Devils will travel to 2-4 Trinity.
“We want to go out and win out to make the payoffs then in a game there,” Hunter Mayes said. “We are extremely confident. We have the right group of guys. We have been together for the longest. We are ready to go out and prove ourselves.”
The team has been lead all year by senior running back and defensive back Hunter Mayes. Against Coldspring, Mayes recorded 31 tackles, nine counted as solo, and three tackles for loss. On the offensive side of the ball Mayes threw a three-yard touchdown pass and turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown. It was good enough to earn the Built Ford tough 3 A Player of the Week for the entire state.
“He does everything on and off the field,” Huntington Head Coach Josh Colvert said. “He is schedule to be the valedictorian of his senior class. He has a weight room in his own house that he works out in on a normal basis. He never misses practice. He never skips a rep. He is here leading by example and leading by voice. He sets the example of what hard work looks like.”
