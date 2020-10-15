EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A much warmer start to the day as temperatures will barely drop into the 60s this morning. Breezy south winds will continue through midday and then turn from the north as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a few light showers along the front and quickly falling temperatures behind the front. Afternoon temperatures today will range from near 80 degrees ahead of the front to the upper 60s behind the front. A few showers could linger for Deep East Texas through early tomorrow morning, but skies will clear into the afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight and only reach the upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s this weekend with another slight chance for rain along a weak cold front early next week. This front does not look very strong so not much of a cool down is expected.