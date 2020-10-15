Multiple injured in cotton gin explosion south of Lamesa

ACKERLY, Texas (KCBD) - An explosion has been confirmed at the Flower Grove Co-op Cotton gin early Thursday morning, October 15.
The explosion occurred aroung 7:30 a.m.
Multiple people have been reported to have suffered injuries, some severe.
Two of the injured workers were airlifted to Lubbock. One was sent to Lamesa.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
OSHA is investigating at this time.
KCBD has reporters at the scene and will provide updates as information is recieved.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.