NCAA selects ETBU as site for 2023 NCAA Division III National Softball Championship

Originally constructed in 1998, Taylor Field has continually been improved to ensure a quality environment. In 2017, Tiger Softball completed fundraising for a facility enhancement campaign to secure the funds for the nationally-awarded 3,000 square foot Tiger Softball Clubhouse and athletic complex as it stands today, featuring a locker room for 32 student-athletes, coaches' offices, and lounge/den area for team meetings, academic study, and student-athlete fellowship. In addition to the clubhouse, ETBU upgraded Taylor Field with an artificial playing surface by Symmetry Sports Construction of Mt. Pleasant, Texas in the infield and outfield, a new padded outfield/foul territory walls for enhanced player safety, backstop netting, handicapped-access stands in the left and right fields, and a berm for additional seating in center field. Along with the pristine first-class accommodations available at ETBU’s softball complex, the University plans for grandstands expansion and other facility improvements in anticipation of necessary seating for the 2023 NCAA Division III National Tournament which is scheduled for May 25-30, 2023. The NCAA has selected more than 450 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2023 through 2026 from over 3,000 bid submissions to host, and ETBU was successful in its national tournament host bid selection through providing a first-class facility with the capacity to host these highly-coveted championships.