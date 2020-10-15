Official Texas COVID-19 case count tops 800,000 amid a surge

Official Texas COVID-19 case count tops 800,000 amid a surge
Doctors say it's important to continue wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing to help slow down the virus. (Source: Kobby Mendez)
By Associated Press | October 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:34 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials report the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have topped 800,000 amid a new surge of cases. More than 5,200 new cases reported Tuesday is the most this month so far.

The newly reported cases raised to 800,415 the total caseload reported in Texas since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. And more than 77,000 cases estimated to be active is an increase of almost 2,100 since Monday, and the cases requiring hospitalization topped 4,000 for the first time since early September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.